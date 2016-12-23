Is Kristen Stewart secretly dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell?

Actor Kristen Stewart is reportedly dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.

The Twilight star, who was most recently romantically linked with singer St Vincent, is “having fun” with the model, reported People magazine.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun,” a source said.

Read more

The duo was recently spotted spending time together in Savannah, Georgia, where Stewart has been filming a new movie.

“When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun,” another source said.

New couple alert: #kristenstewart + @stellamaxwell. Well that was quick! Kstew's just killing it in the dating game lately lol. A photo posted by BESPOKE LGBTQ+ CULTURE & STYLE (@thatgirl.james) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:06pm PST

“Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around. They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality,” the source added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more