 Is Kristen Stewart secretly dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell? | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 23, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Is Kristen Stewart secretly dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell?

hollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2016 13:29 IST
PTI
Highlight Story

Model Stella Maxwell presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. (REUTERS)

Actor Kristen Stewart is reportedly dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.

The Twilight star, who was most recently romantically linked with singer St Vincent, is “having fun” with the model, reported People magazine.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell. They are having fun,” a source said.

Read more

The duo was recently spotted spending time together in Savannah, Georgia, where Stewart has been filming a new movie.

“When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her. She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun,” another source said.

New couple alert: #kristenstewart + @stellamaxwell. Well that was quick! Kstew's just killing it in the dating game lately lol.

A photo posted by BESPOKE LGBTQ+ CULTURE & STYLE (@thatgirl.james) on

“Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around. They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality,” the source added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<