Is Pierce Brosnan joining Deadpool 2 to shake, stir things up? New pic’s a tease

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have hinted at Pierce Brosnan’s possible casting as Cable in the upcoming Deadpool movie by posting pictures with the former James Bond actor.

Since the big success of Deadpool at box office, fans’ excitement for its sequel Deadpool 2 is at a fever pitch.

There are talks about who will play Cable, a character in the X-Men universe.

In the picture Reynolds shared via his Instagram account, the actor posed along with the former James Bond actor and Jackman.

Wolvie. Bond. Wade. A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:03am PST

They struck a “hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil” pose.

Brosnan wrote in the caption, “Wolvie. Bond. Wade.”

No one knows under what circumstance that the three actors were hanging out together. Fans seem to connect it with the casting of Cable and make a conclusion that Reynolds is trying to hint that Brosnan will play Cable in Deadpool 2.

Jackman further stirred the speculation by posting a similar photo on his own Instagram account. The Eddie the Eagle actor captioned it with #wolverinebonddeadpool.

#wolverinebonddeadpool A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:14am PST

The yet-to-be-announced casting of the time travelling mutant has been the biggest question by far. Other actors named as the possible Cable depicter included Friday Night Lights actor Kyle Chandler and Avatar actor Stephen Lang.

Hellboy actor Ron Perlman has also expressed his interest in taking the role.

Deadpool 2 will be directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch with a script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more