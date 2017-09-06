Is this the end of Pirates Of The Caribbean series? Producer Jerry Bruckheimer thinks so!

Pirates of The Caribbean series has been one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. But the latest sequel was a disappointing affair. ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ was the least successful movie in the franchise. It hardly made money in the US and its performance in Asian and European markets was affected due to the decreasing power of the Dollar. In a recent interview with Yahoo, Jerry Bruckheimer, who is the producer of the series, hinted that ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ could the last of the series.

He said, “I hope we can continue to make it, but you know we’ve been having so much fun just promoting this one right now that we’ll just have to wait and see.” Talking about the future of the franchise, he made a non-committal remark, “Hopefully, it’s very successful on DVD as the other ones have been. Then maybe, we’ll sit down and see where we go.”

However, talking about the financial performance of the film, this is what Jerry said, “I think it did phenomenal. I mean, you’re talking about the fifth in the series in a down market, and the American Dollar is so strong that we’re getting less returns from foreign.” He further added, “This movie could have made a billion Dollars had it been back in the same financial year as the previous movies. But we lost 27 per cent of our money just by the conversion rate.”

On Stranger Tides made around $250 million at the box office, whereas Dead Men Tell No Tales made around $170 million at the box office.