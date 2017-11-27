It took 4 magazine covers to assemble Avengers and all their friends for the first time. Check it out

The Avengers are back for one last fight and they have all their friends with them. Vanity Fair has shared four amazing new covers for their December issue featuring the stellar star cast of Avengers Infinity War.

Of the four covers, one features Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanova/Black Widow and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon. Scarlett sports bright blonde hair in the pictures, a stark difference from her red hair.

The second cover features Chris Evans and Steve Rogers/Captain America, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Paul Bettany as Vision, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp and Don Cheadle as Lieutenant James Rhodes / War Machine.

A post shared by GameSpot (@gamespot) on Nov 27, 2017 at 5:41am PST

The third cover features Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange.

A post shared by SherlBatch (@sherlock.iran) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:05am PST

The fourth and final cover features Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man.

The cover story also includes several more character portraits, being shared on social media by the fans of Marvel Extended Universe. “After a decade of unprecedented success, @MarvelStudios is at a pivotal moment: the looming farewell to some of its founding superheroes, and the rise of a new generation. At the link in bio, Vanity Fair talks to the creative force behind the $13 billion franchise, Kevin Feige, as well as to a slew of Marvel stars, about its precarious beginnings, its stumbles, and its ever expanding empire. Photographs by @jasonbellphoto,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by another fangirl ;P (@capsgiirl) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:03am PST

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for a May 2018 release. Other MCU movies coming up include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3in 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more