Jada Pinkett Smith slams ‘hurtful’ Tupac Shakur biopic, fires off series of tweets

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith slammed the new Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez on Me, for inaccurately depicting her relationship to the slain rapper.

The 45-year-old star, in a series of tweets, called the film “deeply hurtful.”

“Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book,” Pinkett Smith tweeted.

Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn't to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

I've never been to any of Pac's shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

I love you. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Smith is played by Kat Graham in the Benny Boom-directed biopic.

“Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage,” Pinkett Smith continued.

However, she made it clear that she had no issues with the actors of the film as it was “no fault of yours.”

“Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles,” Smith tweeted at the actors. “You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.”

Shakur was gunned down on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas. He died six days later in the hospital aged 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more