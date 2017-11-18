Jake Gyllenhaal eyed to replace Ben Affleck as Batman: Report

In the year since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opened to mass disappointment, star Ben Affleck has gone from being slated to direct a stand-alone Batman movie, to dropping out, to having his script thrown out, to saying he’s ‘contemplating’ it. On Thursday, a new report suggested that Affleck’s trepidation may be well founded as new director Matt Reeves is said to have had meetings with potential replacements for the role which include none other than Jake Gyllenhaal.

In July, it was reported that Warner Bros was looking to gracefully remove Affleck from the franchise, which he immediately shot down a few days later at the San Diego Comic Con. But in an interview to USA Today leading up to Justice League, he said playing the Dark Knight in a new stand-alone movie is “something I’m contemplating,” adding, “You don’t do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it.”

Ben Affleck arrives for the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Justice League (AFP)

The new report, according to Collider’s John Campea, suggests that Justice League could be the last time we see Affleck as the Caped Crusader, even though - SPOILER ALERT - he is seen looking at the future at the end of the movie. Jake Gyllenhaal is said to be at the top of Matt Reeves’ list.

Gyllenhaal auditioned for the role years ago for Christopher Nolan before Christian Bale got the part. In recent years, he’s segued into more dramatic territory after his tentpole films disappointed.

