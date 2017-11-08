Jake Gyllenhaal talks about the Harvey Weinstein scandal: There is a huge shift

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal feels that he has seen a huge shift in Hollywood since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

While talking at the red carpet of 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, the 36-year-old actor said that the victims who have spoken against sexual abuse have brought about a change in the industry for the better.

He shared, “I’m a hopeful person, but as Morgan Freeman’s character says in Shawshank Redemption, ‘Hope can be a dangerous thing.’ But I do think there is a huge shift.”

Amy Adams, left, poses in the press room with Jake Gyllenhaal, winner of the Hollywood actor award for Stronger at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel. (AP)

Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing over 100 women in a 30 year period.

Oscar-winning screenwriter James Toback has been accused by 400 women of sexual misconduct, while veteran actor Dustin Hoffman was allegedly accused by Anna Graham Hunter of sexual harassment on the sets of TV-movie Death of a Salesman. Kevin Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 10 people.

