James Bond plot details rumoured to have been leaked; Daniel Craig’s 007 to get married?

Plot details from the new James Bond movie - tentatively titled Bond 25 - suggest a major change is in store for Agent 007. According to a report, James Bond’s next adventure will begin with his new wife being killed.

For more than half a century, James Bond has been everyone’s favourite bachelor, but if these rumours are to be believed, Bond 25 will change that up in a big way. A Page Six report quotes an unnamed source as saying that the film opens with Bond and Dr Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, “in wedded bliss”.

But Bond’s new life is uprooted after Madeleine is murdered by some villains. Bond then embarks on a revenge quest, much like Quantum of Solace, in which he avenged the murder of Vesper Lynd.

The source described the new movie as “Taken with Bond,” making a reference to the Liam Neeson film in which an ex-CIA agent tries to free his kidnapped daughter.

Daniel Craig confirmed that he would return to play Bond for the fifth time - his last - after 2015’s Spectre. Craig kept fans guessing for months, after famously declaring during Spectre’s press tour that he would rather slit his wrists than do another Bond film.

The film is being written by franchise veterans Neil Purvis and Robert Wade. While no director has been hired yet, Variety reports that Yann Demange (‘71) is the frontrunner for the job. The film has been slated for a November 2019 release.

