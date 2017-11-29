James Franco confirms he’s joining the X-Men universe, because he ‘loves’ Deadpool and Logan

James Franco has confirmed that he is attached to an X-Men property, both as an actor and a producer. Rumours are rife that Fox Studios has been working on a Marvel Comics movie based on Multiple Man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Without revealing much, Franco said, “I do have a superhero that I am developing. I don’t know how much I can say. But I will say I am producing and performing in it.

“It’s early stages. I think probably what I can say is, like anything, there’s a need to develop more.”

The actor, who has started a production company with actor brother Dave Franco, said he is impressed the way the X-Men franchise has produced out spin-offs such as Logan and Deadpool.

Director and star James Franco arrives for the gala presentation of The Disaster Artist at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS)

“Our bottom line MO is, how can we push this into new ground? A little bit, but still make it entertaining? (But) what I love about what Simon Kinberg and Fox and the X-Men people have done with Deadpool and Logan - it took a while to get there, maybe 10 years - but they are going to go hard.

“And we’re going to take this superhero thing and really just push it into a new genre. So we’re working with Simon Kinberg on an X-Men property,” he said.

