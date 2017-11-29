James Franco confirms he’s joining the X-Men universe, because he ‘loves’ Deadpool and Logan
James Franco has confirmed that he is attached to an X-Men property, both as an actor and a producer.hollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2017 14:28 IST
James Franco has confirmed that he is attached to an X-Men property, both as an actor and a producer. Rumours are rife that Fox Studios has been working on a Marvel Comics movie based on Multiple Man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Without revealing much, Franco said, “I do have a superhero that I am developing. I don’t know how much I can say. But I will say I am producing and performing in it.
“It’s early stages. I think probably what I can say is, like anything, there’s a need to develop more.”
The actor, who has started a production company with actor brother Dave Franco, said he is impressed the way the X-Men franchise has produced out spin-offs such as Logan and Deadpool.
“Our bottom line MO is, how can we push this into new ground? A little bit, but still make it entertaining? (But) what I love about what Simon Kinberg and Fox and the X-Men people have done with Deadpool and Logan - it took a while to get there, maybe 10 years - but they are going to go hard.
“And we’re going to take this superhero thing and really just push it into a new genre. So we’re working with Simon Kinberg on an X-Men property,” he said.
