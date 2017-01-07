James McAvoy boards New Mutants movie. Can J-Law and Fassbender be far behind?

Actor James McAvoy will play the role of Professor X again in X-Men spin-off New Mutants.

It’s Anya Taylor-Joy, McAvoy’s co-star in Split, who accidentally confirmed the actor’s involvement in X-Men: The New Mutants.

During an interview for M. Night Shyamalan’s movie Split, Taylor-Joy, who is rumored to play Magik, also hinted at Demon Bear as the New Mutants villain, reported Ace Showbiz.

Taylor-Joy said she had seen the recently-released New Mutants animatic featuring Magik, Wolfsbane, and Cannonball facing off against Demon Bear.

“I have (seen the Demon Bear animatic), it’s pretty cool. I’m a big fan so I’d love to be a part of it. I can’t say very much, but I would love to be a part of it. I think this year’s gonna be very exciting.”

When asked if she would like to reunite with McAvoy in X-Men: New Mutants, the actor answered, “I mean, I think James is already a part of it, isn’t he?”

But it’s not the only time an insider spilled the beans about the possibility of having McAvoy back as Professor X.

Back in May, producer Simon Kinberg had basically confirmed McAvoy’s involvement in the upcoming movie by telling Collider, “Right now, as the movie exists, Professor X would be a part of a New Mutants movie.”

