Jamie Foxx assaulted, kicked out of restaurant in Los Angeles

hollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2017 14:30 IST
IANS
IANS
Some witnesses said that Foxx fought back, put the attacker in a choke hold and took him down before they were kicked out of the restaurant. (AFP)

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx was reportedly assaulted while having dinner at a restaurant when a patron approached his table and complained to him and his friends about being too loud. They were later thrown out of the restaurant.

The incident took place at Catch Restaurant on January 7, reports tmz.com.

The person reportedly yelled: “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.” A comedian who came with Foxx fired back and said, “F**k you, I’m from Oakland.”

That further angered the complaining person before he came charging at Foxx. Some witnesses said that Foxx fought back, put the random person in a choke hold and took him down, tmz.com reported.

Both parties were eventually thrown out of the restaurant for the ruckus.

There were several celebrities, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr, Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy, who witnessed the commotion.

