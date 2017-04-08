Jane The Virgin actor claims NHL owner offered movie role for sex

Greice Santo, a Brazilian actor-model, has accused a National Hockey League (NHL) owner and financier behind Silver Pictures of offering her “millions” of dollars and a movie role in exchange for sex.

Santo, who had a recurring role in Jane the Virgin, has alleged that she was twice lured to the hotel room of Daryl Katz, the Canadian billionaire who owns the hockey team Edmonton Oilers, with promises that he could help her acting career, reports variety.com.

Santo says although she spurned Katz’s advances, she later received two wire transfers totalling $35,000. She said that such behaviour is typical in Hollywood. “This is so common, but most girls and women - they are afraid of coming out,” Santo said, adding “I feel like me coming out will give courage and inspire so many girls who go through the same thing I go through”.

The allegations were first disclosed in a defamation lawsuit filed on Monday in New York by Santo’s husband R.J. Cipriani, against a crisis consulting firm hired to represent Katz.

Katz’s attorneys have accused Cipriani and Santo of attempting to extort $3 million from Katz as the price for keeping quiet. Katz does not deny meeting with Santo, but has alleged that some elements of her story have been misconstrued, variety.com said.