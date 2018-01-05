Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie will both present awards at Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie will both present trophies at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Aniston and Jolie -- who were both previously married to actor Brad Pitt -- rarely attend the same events, but this year they will be among the celebrities handing out statuettes to the winners, along with other newly-announced presenters Helen Mirren and Emma Stone, reports Dailymail.co.uk.

EXCLUSIVE! The HFPA is proud to add Helen Mirren and Angelina Jolie to the list of Sunday’s presenters at the 75th #GoldenGlobes! #Globes75 pic.twitter.com/TsRzNi4Av0 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 4, 2018

Other stars who will be presenting trophies at the ceremony, to be hosted by Seth Meyers, include Hugh Grant, Isabelle Huppert, Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot and Kelly Clarkson.

Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Stone, Alicia Vikander, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Hemsworth, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, Emma Watson and Halle Berry are also among the big names who will give out trophies at the award gala.

EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA is excited to announce that Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone will be taking the stage as presenters at the 75th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 7th! #Globes75 pic.twitter.com/aEOj0TxojZ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2018

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held here on Sunday and will air in India on Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity on Monday.

