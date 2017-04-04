Jennifer Aniston doesn’t care about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: BFF Chelsea Handler

TV host and friend of Jennifer Aniston’s, Chelsea Handler, has quashed rumours that Aniston is thinking about her ex-husband Brad Pitt and his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“I don’t think Jen cares about what’s going on and it’s crazy that people think she does,” she told You magazine. “As if she’s sitting around caring about (Angelina Jolie). I know I don’t.”

This isn’t the first time Handler has spoken about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s separation, or for that matter, attracted controversy. In September 2016, days after the separation was first reported, Handler addressed the issue on her Netflix talk show.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were married from 2000-2005. (Shutterstock)

“I wonder why he needed to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages?” she said.

In India, she became known as the naive American who didn’t know Priyanka Chopra spoke English before moving to the US for her show Quantico.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in September 2016, and were involved in a bitter custody battle over their six children. It was reported last week that the two were in a much better place now, and were co-parenting their children away from the media spotlight.

