Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronosky have broken up, and Twitter blames mother!

Actor Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly parted ways with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky after dating him for almost a year. “The break-up happened last month. It was an amicable split and they remain friends,” a source told etonline.com.

“The pair’s last public sighting was at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 11 and although the two were already broken up they sat together and were friendly,” another source said.

Director Darren Aronofsky, left, speaks as Jennifer Lawrence looks on during a press conference for mother!. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The two stars came close to each other after working together in the 2017 psychological horror film mother!.

Lawrence previously dated her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult and was also romantically linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Darren Aronofsky can go back to his true love (scarves) nowhttps://t.co/4AFDG7xITY — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) November 22, 2017

In unrelated news, Jennifer Lawrence finally sat down and watched 'mother!'. pic.twitter.com/8ZCv7bpKMZ — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) November 22, 2017

If Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence can’t make it, what hope is there for any grossly mismatched couple in this topsy-turvy world? — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) November 22, 2017

She finally got around to seeing mother! https://t.co/4JUx7sYFpi — Caro (@socarolinesays) November 22, 2017

do you think it was the scarves https://t.co/n5du7ibvoG — Britt Hayes (@MissBrittHayes) November 22, 2017

