Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronosky have broken up, and Twitter blames mother!

Actor Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly parted ways with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky after dating him for almost a year. “The break-up happened last month. It was an amicable split and they remain friends,” a source told etonline.com.

hollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2017 15:05 IST
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from "mother!" (Paramount Pictures and Protozoa Pictures via AP)(AP)

“The pair’s last public sighting was at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 11 and although the two were already broken up they sat together and were friendly,” another source said.

Director Darren Aronofsky, left, speaks as Jennifer Lawrence looks on during a press conference for mother!. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The two stars came close to each other after working together in the 2017 psychological horror film mother!.

Lawrence previously dated her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult and was also romantically linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

