Jennifer Lawrence compares her nude photo leak to getting gang-b**ged by the planet

Jennifer Lawrence’s 2014 nude photo leak still haunts the actor. It has been three years since ‘The Fappening’, during which, several female actors’ pictures were leaked online after a hack into their Apple iCloud service.

In a recent podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, she talked about the incident once again, detailing the impact it had on her. Jennifer said the incident was like getting ‘gang-banged by the entire planet.’ “. “I think that I’m still actually processing it. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so. And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the fucking planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me,” she said. “You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process,” she added.

On why she didn’t take action against Apple, she said, “A lot of women were affected, and a lot of them reached out to me about suing Apple or suing [others] — and none of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nic [Lawrence’s former boyfriend Nicholas Hoult], the person that they were intended for. It wasn’t gonna bring any of that back. So I wasn’t interested in suing everybody; I was just interested in healing.”

The incident also changed the way she thought about herself. “I think, like, a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was ‘a good role model for girls,’ and I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an imposter — I felt like, ‘I can’t believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.’ It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that,” she added.

Jennifer was last scene in Darren Aronofsky’s mother! with Javier Bardem. While the film did not do well at the box office, several critics praised it for its out of the box story-telling.

