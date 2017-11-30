Jennifer Lawrence’s rude lady avatar helps her when she is surrounded by fans

Actor Jennifer Lawrence said she channels her rude lady avatar when she finds herself surrounded with her fans.The 27-year-old actor said it is only way of self-defence for her. “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a**hole. That’s my only way of defending myself... I take my dog to the park all the time, to Central Park. As soon as I meet her in the park, we’re f***ed,” Lawrence said.

The Mother! actor said that comedians, such as her friend Amy Schumer, have a more difficult time keeping people at a distance as “just assume they’re your best friend”. Lawrence was speaking in a joint interview with actor Adam Sandler as a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Sandler said while he does not run away from his fans, he tries to get them not take his picture. “When I’m out eating, people do pull up a chair. They go, ‘Hey Adam, could I get a picture?’ And I always say, ‘You don’t want that, man.’ And the guy goes, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘You don’t want that.’ And then he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I don’t,” he said.

“I sit them down, I feed them, I let them hang out with my kids. My life’s nearing the end. I want to meet as many people as I can,” Sandler quipped.

