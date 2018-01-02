Jessica Alba welcomes baby boy on New Years eve, shares picture on Instagram

Actor Jessica Alba welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Cash Warren. The newest member of the family joins the couple’s two daughters, six-year-old Haven Garner and nine-year-old Honor Marie.

Alba posted a picture of her newborn on Instagram and wrote alongside, “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

The 36-year-old star revealed she was expecting her third baby with Warren in an adorable Instagram video in July. Alba was most recently seen in a supporting role in the Netflix comedy film, El Camino Christmas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more