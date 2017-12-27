 Jessica Chastain unhappy about her all-white magazine cover: We need to become more inclusive | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Jessica Chastain unhappy about her all-white magazine cover: We need to become more inclusive

Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain has reacted to the controversy surrounding her The Envelope cover with other white female actors.

hollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2017 17:12 IST
Margot Robbie, Diane Kruger, Soairse Ronan, Annette Bening, Kate Winslet and Jessica Chastain on the controversial magazine cover.
Actor Jessica Chastain has called for more inclusivity in Hollywood after a magazine’s all-white female cover, that also featured her, sparked outrage on the social media.

Chastain was criticised by social media users for ignoring the white-washing done by the magazine as she is often vocal about gender and diversity issues.

She soon join the debate around the cover that featured actors Annette Bening, Diane Kruger, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, and Kate Winslet besides her.

“It’s a sad look that there’s no WOC (Women of Colour) in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling.

“What were your favourite WOC lead films this year? I loved Salma Hayek in Beatrice At Dinner“ posted the actor on Twitter.

However, the actor struggled to recount films featuring women of colour in the lead.

“It’s terrible that I can’t think of at least five female lead films with woc this year,” Chastain said.

“In 12 months there’s not even 5?!” she added.

