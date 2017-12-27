Jessica Chastain unhappy about her all-white magazine cover: We need to become more inclusive

Actor Jessica Chastain has called for more inclusivity in Hollywood after a magazine’s all-white female cover, that also featured her, sparked outrage on the social media.

Chastain was criticised by social media users for ignoring the white-washing done by the magazine as she is often vocal about gender and diversity issues.

She soon join the debate around the cover that featured actors Annette Bening, Diane Kruger, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, and Kate Winslet besides her.

Honestly @jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion? How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends? pic.twitter.com/nb8caRfVL6 — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) December 22, 2017

“It’s a sad look that there’s no WOC (Women of Colour) in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling.

“What were your favourite WOC lead films this year? I loved Salma Hayek in Beatrice At Dinner“ posted the actor on Twitter.

Its a sad look that there's no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in #BeatriceAtDinner https://t.co/tzoijwy88q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

However, the actor struggled to recount films featuring women of colour in the lead.

“It’s terrible that I can’t think of at least five female lead films with woc this year,” Chastain said.

“In 12 months there’s not even 5?!” she added.

