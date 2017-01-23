JK Rowling has some very sad news for you Harry Potter fans

Author J K Rowling has put full stop to rumours that a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie trilogy is in the works, saying it is not true.

It has been only two months since the spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was released, and rumours about a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie trilogy have spread widely. Taking to Twitter, Rowling was quick to react to the speculation.

“I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy,” she wrote.

Last week, theme park journalist and historian Jim Hill signalled on the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast that a “trilogy of movies that will be based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” was in the works.

Later in her website, Rowling even revealed that there are no plans of converting the play script into a movie, anytime soon.

“A rumour has made its way all the way into the press that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be made into a film – and not just one film! A trilogy, with Dan, Emma and Rupert returning to their original roles, to be released in 2026.

“I have no idea how these stories emerge, but to set the record straight once and for all: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a stage play, it was conceived and written as a stage play, it was always intended to be a stage play and nothing else, and there are absolutely no plans for it to become a movie, a novel, a puppet show, a cartoon, a comic book series or Cursed Child on Ice,” she wrote on jkrowling.com.

