John Williams to compose main theme for Han Solo film

Veteran music composer John Williams has been roped in to score the main theme for the forthcoming untitled Star Wars stand-alone Han Solo film.

The 85-year-old music maestro of the Star Wars franchise will return to compose the theme for the latest film, the original score of which will be given by John Powell, Variety reported. Talking about what would be his ninth assignment in the popular sci-fi series, Williams said, “The present plan is that I’m writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he’ll do brilliantly.”

The multiple Academy Award winner has written the complete scores for all eight of the main “Star Wars” movies. He won an Oscar for the 1977 original film and was nominated for three of the other seven. Williams is happy to have Powell on board the project.

“His assignment is something I’m very happy about. What I will do is offer this to John, and to (director Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy. John (Powell) will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I’m going to be very anxious to hear,” he said.

Actor Alden Ehrenreich is all set to play a young Han Solo, the beloved character immortalised by veteran actor Harrison Ford.

