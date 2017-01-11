Johnny Depp-Amber Heard mud-slinging continues: Here’s the latest

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard tussle has been going on for close to a year now. The altercation began in May 2016, and new developments are still coming in.

The 30-year-old actress recently filed legal documents, claiming the Black Mass actor has defied their settlement by refusing to pay her installments for the $7 million settlement they struck, reports TMZ.

Firing back, Depp said Heard has dragged her feet in the settlement and not signed the documents needed to seal the deal.

Adding to this, the actor, who asked the judge to slap his former wife with $1 million in sanctions, stated that Heard doesn’t really want the divorce.

His lawyers, in legal documents, said, “It is clear that she is intent on prolonging resolution and continuing litigation as long as the public’s attention will allow.”

On other hand, in her declaration, the 30-year-old actress stated that it is Depp who has dragged his feet in the divorce. She said in her documents, “I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now.”

