Johnny Depp has a message for his fans amid divorce drama

Actor Johnny Depp thanked his fans for their support during the actor’s divorce with actor Amber Heard.

The 53-year-old actor expressed his gratitude while accepting the People’s Choice Award for favourite movie icon, reported People magazine.

“I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only. I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me. Thank you,” said Depp.

See Johnny Depp accept his award for "Favorite Movie Icon" #PCAs pic.twitter.com/D8fcH0JNuN — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017

The Lone Ranger actor added, “You’ve very, very graciously invited me here tonight. I appreciate that very much – you have no idea how much I appreciate it.”

The couple was married for 15 months, when she filed for divorce in May 2016, citing domestic violence as the reason. Depp’s divorce with Heard was finalised on January 13.

