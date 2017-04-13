Josh Brolin to play Cable in Deadpool 2

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin is all set to play Cable in Deadpool 2. Expanding his comic book movie repertoire, representatives of the actor, Brolin has been finalised for 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2 opposite lead Ryan Reynolds.

A still from Deadpool.

Brolin also plays the supervillain Thanos in various Avengers movies for competing studio Disney.

Michael Shannon had been widely rumored to be the top pick for the Deadpool co-star.

Read more

Deadpool became a breakout hit in 2016, grossing over $783 million worldwide. The irreverent and very R-rated comic book film even became an unlikely awards contender late in the game with two Golden Globe nominations and a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for Tim Miller.

David Leitch is directing the sequel, which is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more