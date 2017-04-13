Jude Law roped in to play young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts sequel

Jude Law will play young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel.

The 44-year-old actor will portray Dumbledore long before the wizard became the headmaster at Hogwarts and Harry Potter’s mentor, reported Variety.

David Yates is returning to direct the follow-up to the 2016 film. Eddie Redmayne will be back to star alongside Johnny Depp, who will play the villain Grindelwald.

Albus Dumbledore is one of the most iconic characters in JK Rowling’s world of wizards. Richard Harris made the role popular in the first two Harry Potter movies, while Michael Gambon later took over the part after Harris’ death in 2002.

“Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him,” Yates said.

The sequel, which begins production this summer, also reunites producers Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

It will hit the US theatres on November 16 next year.

