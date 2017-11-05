Julianna Margulies on encounter with Harvey Weinstein, Steven Seagal: ‘He made sure I saw his gun’

Actor Julianna Margulies has opened up about her uncomfortable encounters with powerful men in Hollywood. In a new interview with Jenny Hutt on SiriusXM, The Good Wife star recalled an alleged meeting with Steven Seagal, where he was armed with a gun.

A female casting director told Margulies that Seagal wanted to go over a scene and will meet at a hotel. “I got to the hotel around 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was alone and he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life.

“I got out of there unscathed... I never was raped, and I never was harmed. I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room,” the actor said.

Margulies said she learned from the experience, and when she was asked later on by a female assistant of Harvey Weinstein’s to meet with the producer in a hotel room to discuss a film role she had auditioned for, she declined.

According to Margulies, she pushed the assistant to accompany her up to the hotel room, and when Weinstein opened the door, he was wearing a bathrobe with candles and a dinner for two set up inside.

“I saw him stare at her, daggers. And I turned to see what she had done to deserve that, and I caught her in a shrug, like ‘What could I do?’

“He looked at me, furious, and he took the door and he said, ‘Just wanted to say great audition.’ And he slammed the door. Of course I didn’t get the part,” she said.

The actor said in Seagal’s case she felt “set up” by the casting director. “It’s not always the men that are awful... We have to start holding these people accountable,” she added.