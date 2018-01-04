 Juno, X-Men star Ellen Page announces surprise wedding to Emma Portner. See pics | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Juno, X-Men star Ellen Page announces surprise wedding to Emma Portner. See pics

Juno and X-Men star Ellen Page surprised her fans with an Instagram post announcing her wedding to Emma Portner.

hollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2018 09:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Ellen Page and Emma Portner began sharing images in the summer of 2017.
Ellen Page and Emma Portner began sharing images in the summer of 2017.

Juno and X-Men star Ellen Page surprised her fans with an Instagram post announcing her wedding to Emma Portner. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” she wrote.

The couple posted the same picture on their respective handles - that of two hands with wedding rings against a white background. Portner wrote alongside her post, “@ellenpage I LOVE YOU.”

Page and Portner began sharing images in the summer of 2017. Portner is a dance instructer from Canada. A representative for Page confirmed the news to People.com.

Check out some of their images here:

Happy Holigays ❤️🌲

A post shared by @ ellenpage on

❤️ @emmaportner

A post shared by @ ellenpage on

Back seat listening to @backstreetboys with @emmaportner 💫

A post shared by @ ellenpage on

Page came out as gay at a Human Rights Campaign event in 2014. She said that she hoped her experience would help other struggling with their sexuality.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you