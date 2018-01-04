Juno, X-Men star Ellen Page announces surprise wedding to Emma Portner. See pics
Jan 04, 2018
Juno and X-Men star Ellen Page surprised her fans with an Instagram post announcing her wedding to Emma Portner. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” she wrote.
The couple posted the same picture on their respective handles - that of two hands with wedding rings against a white background. Portner wrote alongside her post, “@ellenpage I LOVE YOU.”
Page and Portner began sharing images in the summer of 2017. Portner is a dance instructer from Canada. A representative for Page confirmed the news to People.com.
Check out some of their images here:
Page came out as gay at a Human Rights Campaign event in 2014. She said that she hoped her experience would help other struggling with their sexuality.
