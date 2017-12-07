Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom behind-the-scenes video promises epic scares before trailer launch

A new behind-the-scenes video highlighting the epic visual effects of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released ahead of the trailer debut on Thursday. In the 2.45-minute video, the cast and crew of the upcoming blockbuster sequel talk about the use of animatronic dinosaurs and a scarier tone director JA Bayona brought to the film.

“The Jurassic movies have always been suspenseful and exciting,” says star Chris Pratt, who returns as Brady. “I love playing with suspense and intensity and like giving the audience a complete experience,” says Bayona.

.@JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom goes where Jurassic has never gone before. See the trailer tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HFAsZd8LHI — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) December 6, 2017

This more horror-centric approach was one of the reasons he was hired to helm the film, after original director Colin Trevorrow dropped out in favour of Star Wars Episode IX. Trevorrow has since departed that project too.

“He is a master at frightening people,” says star Bryce Dallas Howard of Bayona. But in addition to a different tone, the video also focusses on the film’s use of animatronics - basically robots. “In this Jurassic World, you will see more dinosaurs than you have ever seen before,” says a producer.

“It looks like a real dinosaur,” says Howard, reacting to a raptor laying on a desk.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled for a June 22 release and features a returning cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum along with new faces played by Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin and Rafe Spall.

