Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer - Uncle Chris Pratt needs to save his dinosaurs from a volcano

The first trailer for the hugely anticipated blockbuster sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released online on Thursday, and as promised, director JA Bayona seems to have delivered a bigger - and crucially, scarier - follow-up to Colin Trevorrow’s record-breaking first film.

This more horror-centric approach was one of the reasons Bayona was hired to helm the film, after original director Colin Trevorrow dropped out in favour of Star Wars Episode IX. Trevorrow has since departed that project too.

The trailer begins with Irma Thomas’ Anyone Who Knows What Love Is, and things begin feeling eerie already, at least for Black Mirror fans. Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire and Chris Pratt’s Owen seem to be giving a shot at something more than just a platonical work relationship. This time, it’s dinosaurs that are in danger as a volcano on the island is soon going to explode.

Of course, selfish little humans can’t agree if the dinosaurs even deserve getting saved at all and that is Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm is needed. He reminds us that the dinos were here before humans and that may be why Pratt and Howard are seen back in their dirty beige clothes on the island.

An entire scene has been included in the two minute 26 seconds long trailer. Angry comments on YouTube remind us how they gave away way too much information even in the first film with a dozen trailers and clips.

Jurassic World continued was a reboot of the blockbuster franchise created by Steven Spielberg in the early ‘90s. The film went on to make over $1.5 billion at the box office.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled for a June 22 release and features a returning cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum along with new faces played by Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin and Rafe Spall.

