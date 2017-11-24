Justice League projected to lose Rs 650 crore for Warner Bros

Justice League’s ballooning budget and unexpectedly low box office opening is just the beginning of Warner Bros’ troubles, a new report suggests. Forbes has crunched the numbers, and come to the conclusion that the superhero film would have to make $600 million (Rs 3880 crore) to break even.

The report breaks down the various costs Warner Bros has incurred in producing the film. The film cost $300 million to make, with an additional $150 million spent on advertising (That’s almost Rs 3000 crore).

Based on the current trajectory, Forbes predicts the film will make just shy of $650 million worldwide by the end of its run, making it the lowest grossing entry in the troubled DC Extended Universe - by far.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jason Momoa, from left, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher in a scene from Justice League. (AP)

Of that $635 projected gross, Forbes says “Warner Bros will get to keep around 52% of the domestic grosses, and a weighted average of around 38% of the foreign tally (that’s 25% of the projected $90 million from China, and 42% of the aggregated grosses from all other overseas territories).”

Forbes predicts the film will lose between $50 and $100 million for the studio. To illustrate how the competition has performed, the report added this chart:

Justice League’s current box office total stands at $380 million in one week of release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more