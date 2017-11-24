 Justice League projected to lose Rs 650 crore for Warner Bros | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Justice League projected to lose Rs 650 crore for Warner Bros

Justice League’s ballooning budget and unexpectedly low box office opening is just the beginning of Warner Bros’ troubles, a new report suggests.

hollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2017 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in a scene from Justice League.
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in a scene from Justice League.(AP)

Justice League’s ballooning budget and unexpectedly low box office opening is just the beginning of Warner Bros’ troubles, a new report suggests. Forbes has crunched the numbers, and come to the conclusion that the superhero film would have to make $600 million (Rs 3880 crore) to break even.

The report breaks down the various costs Warner Bros has incurred in producing the film. The film cost $300 million to make, with an additional $150 million spent on advertising (That’s almost Rs 3000 crore).

Based on the current trajectory, Forbes predicts the film will make just shy of $650 million worldwide by the end of its run, making it the lowest grossing entry in the troubled DC Extended Universe - by far.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jason Momoa, from left, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher in a scene from Justice League. (AP)

Of that $635 projected gross, Forbes says “Warner Bros will get to keep around 52% of the domestic grosses, and a weighted average of around 38% of the foreign tally (that’s 25% of the projected $90 million from China, and 42% of the aggregated grosses from all other overseas territories).”

Forbes predicts the film will lose between $50 and $100 million for the studio. To illustrate how the competition has performed, the report added this chart:

Justice League’s current box office total stands at $380 million in one week of release.

