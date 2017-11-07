Kate Winslet and Allison Janney’s onstage kiss leaves audience stunned

Actor Kate Winslet, who won the Hollywood Actress Award for her performance in Woody Allen’s latest film Wonder Wheel, stunned the crowd by kissing Allison Janney on stage.

The moment was prompted after Winslet said she would like to “be” Janney as well as “stroke” and “kiss (her) someday”, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Winslet accepted her Hollywood Film Award on Sunday night.

Kate Winslet (L) accepts the Hollywood Actress Award for 'Wonder Wheel' with honoree Allison Janney onstage. (REUTERS)

During her acceptance speech, Winslet noted that she felt honoured to be in the same room with such luminaries as Janney.

“I know I don’t really know you but I know I just want to be you. I do, or just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe? Maybe?”

Janney then headed to the stage, prompting Winslet to remark: “Ah, it’s gonna happen! This is an exciting moment!”

Janney, herself an honoree with the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her performance in I, Tonya, gave Winslet a kiss before heading back to her seat.

Winslet was presented with the award by her Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley.

KATE WINSLET AND ALLISON JANNEY KISSING AT THE HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS TONIGHT YALL I AM FINE EVERYTHING IS FINE pic.twitter.com/T6AWDUP4Iw — panchhi 🦋 (@catexblanchett) November 6, 2017

after Kate Winslet said she wanted to be & kiss Allison Janney someday in her #HollywoodAwards speech, Janney got up to give Winslet a kiss! pic.twitter.com/7mXhXcd459 — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) November 6, 2017

*sees Kate Winslet and Allison Janney kiss* pic.twitter.com/bXHpAdyEka — C (@vinegar_freak) November 6, 2017

Hear ye hear ye, I'm starting a new cult. Those who dedicate their lives to the Kate Winslet/Allison Janney ship say aye! #HollywoodAwards pic.twitter.com/E7GqIKEu3i — Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) November 6, 2017

