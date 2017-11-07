 Kate Winslet and Allison Janney’s onstage kiss leaves audience stunned | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 07, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kate Winslet and Allison Janney’s onstage kiss leaves audience stunned

Actor Kate Winslet, who won the Hollywood Actress Award for her performance in Woody Allen’s latest film Wonder Wheel, stunned the crowd by kissing Allison Janney on stage.

hollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2017 10:31 IST
BHonoree Kate Winslet (L) accepts the Hollywood Actress Award for Wonder Wheel with honoree Allison Janney onstage during the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
BHonoree Kate Winslet (L) accepts the Hollywood Actress Award for Wonder Wheel with honoree Allison Janney onstage during the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.(AFP)

Actor Kate Winslet, who won the Hollywood Actress Award for her performance in Woody Allen’s latest film Wonder Wheel, stunned the crowd by kissing Allison Janney on stage.

The moment was prompted after Winslet said she would like to “be” Janney as well as “stroke” and “kiss (her) someday”, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Winslet accepted her Hollywood Film Award on Sunday night.

Kate Winslet (L) accepts the Hollywood Actress Award for 'Wonder Wheel' with honoree Allison Janney onstage. (REUTERS)

During her acceptance speech, Winslet noted that she felt honoured to be in the same room with such luminaries as Janney.

“I know I don’t really know you but I know I just want to be you. I do, or just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe? Maybe?”

Janney then headed to the stage, prompting Winslet to remark: “Ah, it’s gonna happen! This is an exciting moment!”

Janney, herself an honoree with the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her performance in I, Tonya, gave Winslet a kiss before heading back to her seat.

Winslet was presented with the award by her Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you