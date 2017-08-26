Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio quote Titanic lines to each other

Kate Winslet has said that she and her long-time friend, Leonardo DiCaprio still quote the lines from cult classic Titanic to each other, even 20 years after the movie’s release. The 40-year-old actor said the two co-stars often share “stupid things” with each other, which would be hard for people to believe, reported E! online.

“You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much. We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’

“I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd ‘Titanic’ line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny,” Winslet told Glamour magazine.

Besides Titanic, the duo have also featured in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road.