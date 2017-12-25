Katherine Heigl celebrates 10th anniversary with naked bathtub pic
Actor Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by recreating a nude photograph that they took 10 years ago.hollywood Updated: Dec 25, 2017 13:57 IST
Actor Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by recreating a nude photograph that they took 10 years ago inspired by the 2001 movie The Royal Tenenbaums.
The images, posted side-by-side by the actor to Instagram, feature Heigl lounging in the tub while the musician wears a headband and holds a drink staring at the camera, reports people.com.
“A few things have changed since then,” said Heigl of the decade-plus since the first image was taken.
So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man. I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan. He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man. This man with his giant, compassionate heart. His laugh so hard I cry sense of humor. His passion and positivity. His talent and drive. His broad chested, sexy " I got this" attitude. His joyful, unconditionally loving parenting style. I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #We’reStillTogether!
“I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man.”
The Grey’s Anatomy star, who married Kelley on December 23, 2007, said their relationship wasn’t picture perfect.
“I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night,” she wrote.
“But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbour. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan.”
