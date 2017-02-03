 Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 2 is coming to India, and we know when! | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 2 is coming to India, and we know when!

hollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2017 16:35 IST
IANS
Keanu Reeves

Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back.

Keanu Reeves’ action thriller sequel John Wick 2 has been locked for release in India on February 17.

PVR Pictures announced the release date via a statement.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, the movie features Laurence Fishburne and Ruby Rose in key roles.

The story revolves around the legendary hitman John Wick (played by Reeves) who is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

The first film gained a cult following and earned $86 million on a $20 million budget in 2014.

