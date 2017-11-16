Kevin Spacey faces 20 fresh allegations of sexual misconduct, incidents happened across span of 18 years

Britain’s Old Vic theatre said Thursday it had received 20 claims of “inappropriate behaviour” against Hollywood star Kevin Spacey, who was artistic director at the prestigious London theatre for over a decade.

“The investigation resulted in 20 personal testimonies shared of alleged inappropriate behaviour carried out by Kevin Spacey,” the theatre said in a statement, apologising “for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely.”

This file photo taken on March 30, 2011 shows US actor Kevin Spacey arriving at a gala to honour former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's celebration of his 80th birthday at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. (AFP)

The theatre said the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013. The allegations follow an investigation that a law firm began in October, at the request of the theatre, amid reports being circulated about Spacey’s behaviour while artistic director.

Long a leading light in theatre and film, Spacey is one of the biggest names to lose work and standing in Hollywood since The New York Times and The New Yorker detailed sexual harassment and abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein earlier this year. The reports saw allegations surface across the industry.

Spacey has also been fired from House of Cards, All the Money in the World and dropped by his talent agency and publicist.