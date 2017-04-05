 Kristen Stewart cheating scandal: Rupert Sanders, the other half, looks back | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kristen Stewart cheating scandal: Rupert Sanders, the other half, looks back

Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders spoke about his affair with Kristen Stewart when she was with her boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

hollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2017 16:34 IST
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders snapped on the sets of Snow White and the Huntsman.(YouTube)

Filmmaker Rupert Sanders has called his affair with actor Kristen Stewart “a mistake”.

The married Snow White and the Huntsman director had a fling with the 26-year-old actor, who was dating Robert Pattinson at the time, reported Female First.

“You never know what’s coming in life. Around every corner, there’s something unexpected, and that’s life. You just have to brush yourself off and continue moving forward the best you can. Everyone makes mistakes.

Director Rupert Sanders and actor Scarlett Johansson pose as they arrive at a premiere of the film Ghost in the Shell. (REUTERS)

“I am bound to make more mistakes, and I wouldn’t expect my life to be exciting if I didn’t. If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse, there would be no one making art,” Sanders said.

Meanwhile, Stewart previously said the “scandal” turned women against her and they became very judgemental.

Sanders’ new film Ghost in the Shell will arrive in India this Friday.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you