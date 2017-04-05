Kristen Stewart cheating scandal: Rupert Sanders, the other half, looks back

Filmmaker Rupert Sanders has called his affair with actor Kristen Stewart “a mistake”.

The married Snow White and the Huntsman director had a fling with the 26-year-old actor, who was dating Robert Pattinson at the time, reported Female First.

“You never know what’s coming in life. Around every corner, there’s something unexpected, and that’s life. You just have to brush yourself off and continue moving forward the best you can. Everyone makes mistakes.

Director Rupert Sanders and actor Scarlett Johansson pose as they arrive at a premiere of the film Ghost in the Shell. (REUTERS)

“I am bound to make more mistakes, and I wouldn’t expect my life to be exciting if I didn’t. If you took people off the table for a momentary lapse, there would be no one making art,” Sanders said.

Meanwhile, Stewart previously said the “scandal” turned women against her and they became very judgemental.

Sanders’ new film Ghost in the Shell will arrive in India this Friday.

