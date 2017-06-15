LA to honour Batman Adam West by lighting bat-signal

Veteran actor Adam West will be honoured with a ceremonial bat-signal by LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck. Garcetti and Beck will light up the iconic signal for the the star of the Batman TV series, who passed away at the age of 88 last Friday, at 200 N Spring Street downtown in an event that will start around 9 PM PT Thursday evening, reported Deadline.

The signal will be projected via spotlight onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall.

West, who was at the pinnacle of pop culture after Batman debuted in January 1966, only to see his career fall victim to typecasting after the ABC show flamed out, died after a short battle with leukaemia.

On the big screen, West starred in The Young Philadelphians (1959), Robinson Crusoe on Mars (1964) and contributed his velvety voice to the animated Redux Riding Hood (1997), which received an Oscar nomination for best short film.