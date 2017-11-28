Lady Bird is now the best reviewed movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes, dethrones Toy Story 3

Greta Gerwig could not have hoped for a better directorial debut. Her film, Lady Bird, not only has the perfect 100% rating on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes (which in itself is a big enough deal) but is also the best reviewed movie on the website, ever.

According to an Indie Wire report, the film has a 100% rating with 165 reviews from critics. It has dethroned Pixar’s Toy Story 3 which had a perfect score with 163 reviews.

The coming-of-age film, starring Saoirse Ronan as a free-spirited highschooler in early 2000’s Sacramento, California, has earned rave reviews from critics since its North American release in November and screenings in various film festivals.

A still from Lady Bird.

“Left to her own devices, Gerwig has arrived and solidified her place as one of the most invigorating, observant and authentic voices in movies today with a director’s acumen to match,” Lindsey Bahr of Associated Press wrote in her review of the film. “Lady Bird may sound slight, but it offers an eloquent, fresh voice from a thoroughly accomplished film-maker,” wrote Caryn James of BBC. “It’s funny, lively, and then devastating when it needs to be, made with the kind of confidence even its heroine could only dream of,” wrote David Sims of The Atlantic.

Saoirse Ronan with director Greta Gerwig on the sets of the film.

Greta has worked as an actor in films like Jackie and 20th Century Women while Saoirse was nominated for an Academy Award twice: Best Supporting Actress nomination for Atonement (2007), and a Best Actress nomination for Brooklyn (2015).

Six other films to earn a perfect score this year are Faces Places, Jane, The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki, Truman, and Bright Lights.

