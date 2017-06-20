Leaked emails reveal Johnny Depp considered selling art, cars, soul during cash crunch

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s former business managers have made public the emails from him in their latest court filing, which reveal that he was willing to sell off some of his belongings to help ease the financial situation.

Depp’s ex-business managers are fighting to subpoena his longtime representative as part of the ongoing dispute over whether the actor knew the dire state of his finances or was kept in the dark, reported Deadline.

Among the 109-page document are emails from TMG to various members of Depp’s team, including an exchange in 2009 between TMG’s Joel Mandel and Depp himself.

Madel urged Depp to “take it easy” on his spending over the Christmas and wanted to set up a meeting where they could discuss about balancing his finances.

Depp responded, “I am doing my very best on holiday spending, but there is only so much I can do, as I need to give my kiddies and families as good a Christmas as possible, obviously within reason.”

He added that he was about to start shooting The Tourist (which would pay him USD 20 million), then he had the next Pirates movies (USD 35 million), followed by Dark Shadows (USD 20 million).

“I hope that by the amount that will be coming in from work in the coming year and also from back end proceeds, etc., will put everything straight (sic),” he wrote.

Depp then suggested he could sell various belongings if Mandel thought it would help.

“What else can I do? You want me to sell some art??? you want me to sell something else??? sure ... what??? ...

“I got bikes, cars, property, books, paintings, and some semblance of a soul left. Where would you like me to start???,” the actor wrote.

Depp, 54, sued Mandel and The Management Group in January, claiming the firm cost him USD 8 million in unnecessary tax penalties and fees, loaned without permission USD 10 million of his money to parties close to him, secured a USD 12.5 million hard money loan with his residuals and failed to repay itself for a USD 5 million bridge loan it issued without his knowledge.

Mandel countersued, claiming Depp was aware of the situation and so were his longtime agent Tracey Jacobs and lawyer Jake Bloom, as well as his sister Christi Dembrowski.

