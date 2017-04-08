Leia will be back! Carrie Fisher will appear in Star Wars: Episode IX

Late actor Carrie Fishers character Princess Leia’s journey will not end with Star Wars: The Last Jedi as she will also appear in Star Wars: Episode IX, says her brother Todd Fisher.

Todd and Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, have given Disney and Lucasfilm permission to use recent footage of the actor in the 2019 film.

“Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is you don’t,” Todd told NYdailynews.

Carrie finished the shooting of Star Wars: The Last Jedi before her death on December 27 last year.

“She’s as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan -- when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue,” Todd said.

However, Todd is unsure about the length of Carrie’s part in Star Wars: Episode IX, which is set for release in 2019.

“I’m not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her. She’s owned by them,” Todd said.

