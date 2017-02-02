Leonardo DiCaprio is heading back to the Oscars, but not as a nominee

Keeping with the Oscars tradition, last year’s acting winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander are all set to return to the stage as presenters for this year’s show.

DiCaprio won the best actor Oscar in 2016 for his role in The Revenant after four previous nominations in the category.

Larson’s performance in Room earned her an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role and while Rylance won best supporting actor for his role in Bridge of Spies, Vikander won best supporting actress for her role in The Danish Girl.

The 89th annual Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be telecast on February 26.

