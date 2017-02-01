Leonardo DiCaprio’s long-awaited follow-up to The Revenant has been revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio is all set to star in and produce the adaptation of The Black Hand, a detective book written by Stephen Talty.

The studio has acquired the rights of the book and the Revenant star is ready to put on the producer’s hat for the project. He will produce the movie through his banner Appian Way, along with three more producers.

The movie is based on the book of same name, which will hit shelves around April.

It is set in New York City summer of 1903, when a crime wave hit the city. The criminals always leave a calling card of the symbol of a black hand at the crime scenes.

DiCaprio was last seen in Alejandro Gonzalez Innaritu’s The Revenant, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a leading role category.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more