Liam Neeson says touching a ‘girl’s breast’ against her will is ‘childhood stuff’. Twitter is angry

Liam Neeson has been slammed for comments he made about the ongoing sexual harassment scandal, which saw several women making allegations against prominent Hollywood personalities for inappropriate behaviour. Neeson, while promoting his new film, The Commuter, said that there’s “a bit of a witch-hunt happening.”

“There’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something,” he continued. Speaking specifically about the case of Dustin Hoffman, who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour in the ‘70s, Neeson said, “The Dustin Hoffman thing, I’m on the fence about that.”

Liam Neeson on the wave of sexual harassment allegations against high profile men in Hollywood #latelate pic.twitter.com/NzT0rWXf25 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 12, 2018

“Because when you’re doing a play and you’re with your family, other actors, technicians, you do silly things. You do silly things and it becomes kind of superstitious; if you don’t do it every night you think it’s going to jinx the show. I think Dustin Hoffman was… I’m not saying I’ve done similar things like what he did. Apparently, he touched another girl’s breast and stuff. But it’s childhood stuff what he was doing,” he continued.

When the actor was cut off by host Ryan Tubridy, who asked him if he thought that a larger movement was happening because of these voices coming forward, Neeson agreed, but also said that it should go beyond Hollywood. “There is a movement happening. It’s healthy and it’s across every industry. The focus seems to be on Hollywood at the minute. But it’s across every industry. I’m a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, and a very proud one. And I get sent facts and figures and stuff. And if you read the stuff I’ve read about how female labourers are being treated in farms, ranches, and all the rest of it, it’s chilling,” he said.

Liam Neeson on the #LateLate suggesting that Hoffman might simply rub a co-star's breasts in superstition before a performance.



A grope for good luck as it were. 'Childhood stuff'.



Yeah, if there's a line to be drawn Liam, I don't it's there. https://t.co/d5AHH1BPsE — Luke Benson (@Mr_LukeBenson) January 12, 2018

Disappointed by Liam Neeson’s comments. Reinforcing the idea that inappropriately touching women was the norm and therefore ok. The reference to a ‘witch hunt’ also irked me. #LateLateShow — Dr. Michelle McMahon (@DrMMcMahonEP) January 12, 2018

Oh God, Liam... it's not "childhood stuff" when they were grown men, it's being lecherous, inappropriate creeps. I really like Liam, but just, no... #LateLateShow — Nicola Brennan (@nnibhraonain) January 12, 2018

Liam Neeson: witch hunt is a term for false accusations against the vulnerable by the powerful, so it’s not an accurate description of holding privileged men in power accountable for their actions.



A witch hunt never ends. We just want men to stop abusing their power. — Melinda Byerley (@MJB_SF) January 13, 2018

Don't work with Liam Neeson, ladies. https://t.co/C6Z7LOEjms — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) January 13, 2018

Liam Neeson fans everywhere as he opens up on the #MeToo campaign. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/tzSJ1H4ZYH — Niall McGarry (@MrNiallMcGarry) January 12, 2018

Wow, Liam Neeson is cancelled — Stacy (@SilverStGroud) January 12, 2018

