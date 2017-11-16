Lin Shaye: After reading Insidious’ script for the first time, I locked it in my closet

Despite having worked in popular comedy films such as Dumb and Dumber (1994) and There’s Something About Mary (1998), American actor Lin Shaye loves the tag — scream queen — a label that she is attributed to for her contribution to the genre of horror films. The 74-year-old actor will reprise her role of Elise Rainier in the fourth instalment of Insidious film franchise, Insidious: the Last Key. In a telephonic interview from California, the actor talks to us about her roles in horror films, her upcoming release and more. Excerpts:

This is Insidious’ fourth instalment in the last seven years. What was your first reaction, when you read the script of the first movie for the first time?

After reading the script for the first time, I was terrified. It was so scary; and after I finished reading it, I went and locked it downstairs in a closet in my basement.

But when you signed the film, did you expect it to have three more instalments?

Absolutely not! When we finished the second part, my character, Elise was dead. The audience really resonated well with my character, and the makers decided to do the story keeping my character alive. So we decided to come up with prequels. But to answer the question, I never expected it to have four instalments. We do hope that people like it.

2017 has been a good year for horror films, with massive success for films such as Annabelle: Creation and IT. Does their success make you apprehensive about your upcoming release?

You tend to not think on those lines. You have to give your best and hope audiences like it. Having said that, there are different reasons to be apprehensive. It’s the fourth film, so the stakes are heightened. As a maker, you have to find that perfect balance between offering something new. Yet it has to fit within the framework of the last three films.

You are known as the Scream Queen of Hollywood. Does the tag bother you since you have done other kinds of film as well?

No. You know what, I love it. I’m also called the godmother of horror and I even have a trophy to prove that. I have been an actor for 46 years, and it’s great to see that people know me and recognise me from the films that I have done. I remember, just a few days back, a girl at the store looked at me and started shouting, Oh you are that evil landlord from Kingpin! (1997 comedy) I realised, even the new generation of movie-goers are watching my films of the past and enjoying is. That’s the best thing that can happen to you as an actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more