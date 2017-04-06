Lindsay Lohan flaunts ‘burkini’ at Thai beach, reignites conversion rumours. See pics

Actor Lindsay Lohan, who is rumoured to have been studying Islam, flaunted a burkini -- a full-body swimsuit worn by Muslim women -- as she stepped out for a paddle-boarding session in Phuket, Thailand.

Several pictures of Lohan were shared on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The dress covered the 30-year-old from head-to-toe as she got ready for paddle-boarding. Her head was covered with a black hood, which also concealed her ears.

According to her Instagram page, Lohan has been vacationing in Thailand for two weeks. Before that, she was in Dubai to meet her family.

