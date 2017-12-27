Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes more than $100,000 (Rs 64 lakh) in taxes
Indo Asian News Service
Actor Lindsay Lohan reportedly owes over $100,000 in unpaid taxes. According to a tax lien, the Mean Girls star owes $100,710.55 in taxes from the years 2010, 2014 and 2015, reports people.com.
During that time, she had a role in the Danny Trejo action movie Machete and a cameo on an episode of 2 Broke Girls. She also appeared in the reality series Lindsay.
The actor has been living between London and Dubai.
“She’s blonde and happy and she looks good,” a friend said earlier this month when Lohan resurfaced in a rare public appearance with her mother Dina.
