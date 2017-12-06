Lisbeth has found her Mikael: Sverrir Gudnasson joins Claire Foy in Girl in the Spider’s Web

Actor Sverrir Gudnason will play the role of Mikael Blomquist in the film The Girl in the Spider’s Web, based on a spinoff of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium Trilogy.

The 39-year-old Norwegian actor, who recently appeared in Borg McEnroe, joins Claire Foy in the movie, reported Variety.

Foy will play the role of Lisbeth Salander in the film, which is based on the fourth installment of the Millennium series.

Actor Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, attends the premiere of The Crown Season 2 in London. (REUTERS)

Actor Claes Bang has been cast as the antagonist in the film, which will be directed by Fede Alvarez.

Production is set to begin in January in Berlin and Stockholm, with a release date of October 19, 2018.

