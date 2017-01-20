Logan trailer: Someone has come along and it’s a Wolverine we’ve never seen before

A new trailer for the X-Men spinoff film Logan has been revealed ahead of the movie’s US cinema release on March 3.

Hugh Jackman plays the title character, who eventually becomes the X-Men hero Wolverine. He stars alongside Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen. James Mangold directs.

The film is set in the near future, where Logan is taking care of an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. The arrival of a young mutant pursued by dark forces up-ends his attempts to hide and his legacy.

