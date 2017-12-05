M Night Shyamalan completes filming on Glass, sequel to Unbreakable

Director M Night Shyamalan has completed the shooting for his film Glass. The 47-year-old director took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Just wrapped Glass!! Much love to my cast and crew. Thank you for helping me tell this special story. And love to Philly for all the support!” he wrote.

Written by Shyamalan, Glass is a sequel to the 2000 thriller Unbreakable, starring Bruce Willis as David Dunn, whose character learns that he has superhuman strength in the aftermath of an accident.

Shyamalan’s Split, featuring James McAvoy, was the second in the trilogy. The actor along with co-actor Anya Taylor-Joy will reprise their respective roles in the third chapter.

The upcoming film will be a clash of the storylines of the previous two movies.

Apart from Willis, Samuel L Jackson will also reprise his role from Unbreakable. The movie is scheduled to be released on January 18, 2019.

