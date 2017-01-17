Major Oscar contenders La La Land, Arrival, Moonlight, and others leaked online

Like clockwork, a slew of films being touted as front-runners at this year’s Oscars - Moonlight, La La Land, Arrival, Hidden Figures, Fences and Patriots Day - have been leaked online.

The leak of awards contenders is a routine event around this time of the year. Screener copies are sent to voters, and since most of them are streamed these days - as opposed to viewed on hard copies - their being leaked becomes more likely.

The films that have been leaked this year are some of the biggest contenders. La La Land and Moonlight have been sweeping the awards circuit so far, and films like Hidden Figures, Arrival and Fences are not far behind.

In 2016, Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Revenant suffered a similar fate, as did the eventual Best Picture winner Spotlight and Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

The nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, and while leaks like this do not impact the films’ chances at the awards, they will make some sort of dent to their box office, especially since most of them haven’t even seen a wide release yet.

